The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Sunday in Minna reiterated his government’s determination to complete the N2.4 billion Niger Ultra-modern Stadium in Maikunkele near Minna.
Bello said the state government was already discussing a downward review of the contract sum with the Chinese company handling the job.
“Government will also look into the welfare package of Niger Tornadoes club with a view of upward review,’’ he added.
NAN reports that the stadium contract was awarded in 2013 by the immediate past administration of Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of the state.
