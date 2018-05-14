The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Sunday in Minna reiterated his government’s determination to complete the N2.4 billion Niger Ultra-modern Stadium in Maikunkele near Minna.

Bello said the state government was already discussing a downward review of the contract sum with the Chinese company handling the job.

“Government will also look into the welfare package of Niger Tornadoes club with a view of upward review,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the stadium contract was awarded in 2013 by the immediate past administration of Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of the state.