



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government would explore more sporting centres across the state as venues for sporting activities during the 2020 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state.

Obaseki disclosed this while on inspection of re-modelling work at the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly known as Benin Technical College, in Benin City.

He said: “I am going to inspect what the school has in its sporting arena. We are hosting the National Sports Festival in 2020 and we need venues for the events, so we want to see if we can rebuild the swimming pool here, the lawn tennis court and even the race tracks.”

This is coming as the National Council on Sports is holding a week-long extraordinary meeting in Benin City, the first since Edo State was given the hosting right for the 2020 National Sports Festival.

Checks revealed that top on the agenda of the meeting is the review of the 19th National Sports Festival hosted in Abuja, status of Beach Volleyball, zonal eliminations for team sports, sports for the next festival and medical guidelines.

Other issues expected to be discussed include the proposed date for the 20th National Sports Festival and inspection of facilities.

After Edo was given the right to host the 2020 edition of the sports fiesta, Governor Obaseki assured stakeholders “that the confidence reposed in us would be justified. The sports community will have no cause to regret this momentous decision that has been taken for Edo State to host the next edition of the National Sports Festival.”