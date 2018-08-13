Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, after he clinched the men’s singles title at the 2018 ITTF Challenge Seamester Nigeria open on Sunday.

Aruna, 27, defeated Antoine Hachard from France 4-2 (13-11, 3-11 11-8, 7-11, 5-11,7-11 ) in the final staged at the Molade Okoya Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The 18th ranked player was the first ever Nigerian to lift the title.

“Congratulations to our own Aruna Quadri, on emerging as the winner of the International Table Tennis Federation Challenge. #NigeriaOpen2018,” reads a tweet on the governor’s official Twitter handle.

Quadri received $5,000 prize money for winning the competition.

He was also rewarded with an extra N1 million naira by the Lagos State governor.