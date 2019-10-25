<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria, (LGAN) Western Zone regional tournament got a boost with sponsors throwing their weight behind the tourney.

LGAN Vice President Mary Okunola who disclosed this year, stated that Golfview Hotel and Suites, Yoke Solutions, Ufit Fly, Soft Alliance, AMNI, Worldilly’s Event planner, Xpress Payment Solutions, Ubosi Eleh&Co, AMNI and Megamound have thrown their weight behind the championship.

Speaking ahead of competition billed to tees off at the Ibadan Golf Club today, Okunola said arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free championship.

The LGAN Western which is already generating lots of excitement within the ladies golfing community will see invited guest like Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) President, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in attendance.

The tournament will also be used to honour the late Lady Captain of Ibadan Golf Club, Sade Oni, who passed away on Monday.

Desire Osunsina, Executive Director of Megamound; one of the event’s sponsor, said the outfits decision to back the tournament was based on the health benefit inherent in the sport. She described golf as intelligent sport and recommends it to every woman, especially those whose husbands play golf.

“We believe golf is a healthy sport that offers a relaxing way to exercise. So we want to encourage every woman to go into the sport,” Osunsina stated.