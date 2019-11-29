<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Iyene Essien, from Akwa Ibom State, is currently Nigerias #1 female under-18 Golfer, and she is only 13 years old.

She has been selected to play for Nigeria at the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.

She started playing Golf at the age of 5, and by age 9 already started competing internationally, starting with the U.S Kids Golf Championship in Scotland. Since then, she has played in 22 different tournaments, 8 local and 14 international.

She has rapidly improved her ranking, and is now at position 188 out of 2000 of the worlds best junior golfers.

Iyene was the youngest invitee at the just-completed Nigeria Ladies open championship in Abuja, that held from Nov 13th to Nov 19th. In February 2019, she captained the Nigeria Girls team to Botswana for the Africa Junior Golf Championship in Botswana.