West African nation, Ghana, has been granted the hosting rights of the 2023 edition of the All Africa Games.

Team Ghana won 13 medals at the just concluded 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco. They bagged two golds, two silvers and nine bronzes to finish 15th in the medal table.

Ghana’s choice as the destination point for the 13th edition of the event climaxed the 12th version which came to a fitting end at the weekend in Rabat, Morocco.

Newsmen report that the 2023 edition will be unique as it serves as qualification routes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It is also the first time Ghana will play host to African athletes in the All Africa Games showpiece.

Congo Brazzaville hosted the continental sports fiesta centenary edition in 2015, becoming the second nation to stage it twice, since the maiden edition in 1965 after Nigeria hosted in 1973 and 2003.

Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast are the three major Ghanaian cities likely to host the 2023 All Africa Games.