



Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France trophy has been stolen from the NEC during a nationwide tour.

The prize was taken while Team Sky was displaying the three Grand Tour trophies, the Giro d’Italia, the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France, around the UK.

Team Sky said in a statement: “The trophies were loaned to Pinarello for the recent Cycle Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

“Regrettably, during the clear-up operation at the end of the event, Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France trophy was momentarily left unattended and stolen,” it added.

Geraint Thomas, who won his first Tour this summer, said: “It is incredibly unfortunate that this has happened. It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and to the Team.

“Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer – and no one can ever take those away,” he added.

Richard Hemington, Managing Director of Pinarello (UK) said: “We are obviously devastated about this. We accept full

responsibility and have personally apologised to Geraint. Obviously we all hope that the trophy can be recovered.”