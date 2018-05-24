The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday pledged to partner with the FCT Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT to develop sports in Nigeria.

Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, made the pledge in Abuja while receiving members of the new FCT SWAN Executive Committee and others led by the Chairman, Ndubueze Chidoka.

The Corps Marshal who was represented by the Deputy Corps Marshal, Training, Adewole Lawal, promised to involve FCT SWAN in the coverage of all its sports activities.

He said the Corps was doing very well in all areas of sports it has been involved in, adding that a partnership with SWAN would ensure adequate publicity.

“Partnering with SWAN is a great deal because all our sports activities will be given priority.

“We are also going to ensure that your members will be attached to each of our teams to ensure adequate coverage of our activities,’ Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshal also pledged to train FCT SWAN members as Special Marshals as part of FRSC’s effort to reduce accidents on Nigerian roads.

“FRSC welcomes people that will partner with it to reduce crashes on our road. So, I can assure you that the agency will be willing to train FCT SWAN members as Special Marshals.

“We always welcome any Nigerian who will want to assist us in the reduction of road crashes on our highways.

“We don’t believe that we can do this job alone. We believe we need the support of everybody in this country.

“And SWAN is a formidable association that we can equally leverage on to ensure that road safety is properly propagated,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi also solicited FCT SWAN partnership to ensure that drivers attached to football teams and clubs are adequately trained.

“Each time we hear that there is an accident involving players, we are always worried.

“The Corps Marshal has directed that we synergise with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other sports associations to ensure that all drivers conveying players are properly trained,’’ he said.

Earlier, Chidoka had asked the Corps to ensure that FCT SWAN members were attached to various FRSC sports teams for proper coverage of their activities and better results.

“We know that the FRSC is doing well in various sports, such as football, handball, tennis, athletics and voleyball, as well as others.

“Having looked at these programmes, we thought it wise to partner with FRCN to ensure that Nigeria get it right in the area of sports.

“Because when we don’t get it right in sports, it will affect us in all ramifications, talking about the nation’s youths and its workforce,’’ he said.

The FRSC handball women team, Safety Babes, won the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball League recently.

Their male counterparts finished third in the league held in Abuja.