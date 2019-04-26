<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stephen Odey has moved on from the disappointment of FC Zurich exit from the Swiss Cup following a 3-1 loss to FC Basel in their semi-final tie on Thursday.

Odey scored FC Zurich’s only goal of the encounter at the Stadion Letzigrund off a header deep into stoppage time.

It was the former MFM FC of Lagos forward’s 14th goal of the campaign in all competitions for the club.

Nigerian-born Switzerland U-19 international Noah Okafor was on target for FC Basel in fifth minute of game.

Odey who took to the social media to express his disappointment is however hopeful of a better run in the competition next season.

“Got my 14th goal in all competitions this season yesterday against FC Basel in a Cup game, but it was not enough to save us from defeat. Looking forward to a better outing next time. #fczuerich,” Odey tweeted on Friday.

FC Zurich will now shift their attention to Sunday’s Swiss Super League home clash against Sion.