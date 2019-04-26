Stephen Odey has moved on from the disappointment of FC Zurich exit from the Swiss Cup following a 3-1 loss to FC Basel in their semi-final tie on Thursday.
Odey scored FC Zurich’s only goal of the encounter at the Stadion Letzigrund off a header deep into stoppage time.
It was the former MFM FC of Lagos forward’s 14th goal of the campaign in all competitions for the club.
Nigerian-born Switzerland U-19 international Noah Okafor was on target for FC Basel in fifth minute of game.
Odey who took to the social media to express his disappointment is however hopeful of a better run in the competition next season.
“Got my 14th goal in all competitions this season yesterday against FC Basel in a Cup game, but it was not enough to save us from defeat. Looking forward to a better outing next time. #fczuerich,” Odey tweeted on Friday.
FC Zurich will now shift their attention to Sunday’s Swiss Super League home clash against Sion.