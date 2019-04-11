<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Florent Malouda has had his contract as a coach at FC Zurich terminated but claims he has not been informed of the situation.

The former Chelsea and Lyon winger was hired by the Swiss giants in February, with responsibility for training the first-team forwards.

However, his time at Stadion Letzigrund has come to a premature end, with the club citing differences with their respective aims.

“FC Zurich and Florent Malouda have decided by mutual agreement to end their recently started cooperation,” a club statement read.

And that announcement prompted a seemingly surprised Malouda to respond to the club’s post on Twitter by saying: “Really I didn’t know that..??”