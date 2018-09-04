Super Eagles leftback Kingsley Madu will no longer train with the first team of Zulte-Waregem as he does not figure in the plans of the coach.

According to HLN, he will now only be involved with the second team of the Belgian club who will continue to look at options to sell him outrightly or loan him to a league whose transfer window is still open.

Madu, 22, is one of three players so demoted by the club.

He has struggled to get playing time at the club after he got off to a good start on arrival from Slovak club AS Trencin.

Zulte-Waregem want to get rid of Madu to reduce their wage bill.

He featured at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey.