Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to help turn AC Milan’s season around after joining on a six-month deal.

The 38-year-old striker said he is ready to work hard and “suffer” for the side at his official presentation on Friday, after he completed his medical with the Rossoneri the previous day.

The former Malmo, Juventus, Inter Milan, Ajax, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy forward’s deal includes an option to extend for next season.

“You have to work hard, hard and strong. You have to believe it to do your best on the pitch,” Ibrahimovic told the club’s official website.

“You have to suffer: those who don’t know how to suffer can’t do the best.

“I also expect a lot from my teammates. From the outside I saw only the AC Milan results, but I don’t know what hasn’t worked so far.

“This is a challenge with myself. I’m always positive, I always put 200 per cent into what I do. I’ve never lost my passion. Let’s see how these six months go.”

Milan are currently 11th in Serie A and the former Sweden international hopes to improve the form of the club he previously played for in the 2011-12 campaign.

“At Milan the pressure is always very high, everyone demands results,” Ibrahimovic added.

“We can and must do more, because we are AC Milan. I want to help and improve the situation.

“I went to America to feel alive and, after two championships in MLS, I feel more than alive: I feel ready for Milan.”