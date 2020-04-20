<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Zlatan Ibrahimović allegedly threatened ‘to kill’ anyone who talked to him after an LA Galaxy defeat.

The former Swedish international lashed out at his team-mates following a 3-2 defeat to Houston Dynamo in 2018.

LA Galaxy had conceded a 2-0 lead to go on to lose the game on the way to finishing 13th in the MLS.

This provoked quite the response from Ibrahimovic who made the rest of the squad aware of his ability and his immense wealth.





According to Joao Pedro, who made 34 appearances for the MLS side, the now-AC Milan striker was incensed.

Speaking to Record, he said: “At the end of the game, he gave us a talking to.

“He said: ‘If you are going to come here to go to the beach or take a walk in Hollywood, just say so.

‘I have 300 million in my account, an island, I don’t need this for anything.

‘The first one who says something to me, I will kill him.’”