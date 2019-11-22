<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauricio Pochettino’s seat in the Tottenham dugout has barely gone cold, but new Spurs’ boss Jose Mourinho is already being linked with an attempt to hijack AC Milan’s move for experienced forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to reports.

The 56-year-old previously brought Ibrahimovic to the Premier League whilst managing Manchester United, with the towering Swede finding the back of the net 26 times in just 46 appearances at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Spurs are still without cover for talisman Harry Kane having failed to replace Fernando Llorente following his departure to Serie A side Napoli.

According to Italian sources, Milan’s pursuit of Ibrahimovic has hit a snag with the 38-year-old’s wage demands likely to be a problem, and Mourinho is now keen to capitalise as he looks to bolster his attacking options.