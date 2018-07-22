Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as LA Galaxy cruised past Philadelphia Union with a 3-1 victory on Saturday evening at Talen Energy Stadium.

LA Galaxy extended their unbeaten run to seven matches but they were behind in the 29th minute as CJ Sapong scored his third goal of the season.

Ibrahimovic tried to drag his side back into the game but his powerful strike from 20 yards was kept out by goalkeeper Andre Blake, while he flashes a free-kick wide of the target just before the break.

LA Galaxy were level immediately after the interval when Ibrahimovic’s pass released Ola Kamara, who clipped the ball over the onrushing Blake and into the back of the net.

Ibrahimovic was involved again as Galaxy took the lead in the 63rd minute, firing in from the edge of the penalty area for his 12th goal in 15 games since moving to America.

The game was made safe eight minutes from time through Michael Ciani to hand LA Galaxy all three points.

Elsewhere, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer were on the scoresheet as the New York Red Bulls beat New England Revolution 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

It was Wright-Phillips’ 13th goal of the season and 99th of his career.

Jozy Altidore returned to Toronto’s line-up hoping to add some offensive firepower for struggling side, but it was Sebastian Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio who got on the scoreboard as they beat Chicago Fire 2-1 in Chicago.

Wil Trapp scored his first goal since 2014, a stunning 35-yard strike in the second minute stoppage time as the Columbus Crew rallied for 3-2 victory against Orlando City.

Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis made a huge second-half penalty save to help the host Dynamo earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas in the Texas Derby at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Dillon Serna’s late goal helped the Colorado Rapids escape with a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake.

Samuel Armenteros and Diego Valeri grab the goals which helped the Portland Timbers come back twice from a goal down to salvage a 2-2 draw with the Montreal Impact.

And finally, Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice as Seattle Sounders secured a 2-0 victory against Vancouver.