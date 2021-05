Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not take part in the upcoming European Championships due to injury, Sweden’s national team has confirmed.

The AC Milan striker pulled up with a knee injury in the second half of the Rossoneri’s recent 3-0 thumping of Juventus.





Head coach Stefano Pioli has originally hoped the injury was merely a slight sprain, but it now appears the 39-year-old will need a substantial amount of time to recover.