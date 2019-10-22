<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bologna have reportedly tabled a six-month contract offer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic when his deal with Los Angeles Galaxy expires in December.

The Swede, who moved to California in March 2018, has netted 52 goals in 56 MLS appearances for LA Galaxy – including a stunning brace on his debut.

Ibrahimovic has recently hinted towards a return to Italy, where he previously enjoyed stints at Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the 38-year-old has received an offer from Bologna, who currently sit 13th in the Serie A table.

Moving to Bologna would see Ibrahimovic reunite with manager and old friend Sinisa Mihajlovic, with whom he worked briefly at Inter in 2007 and 2008.

Ibrahimovic has claimed 473 goals in 786 appearances, along with 62 goals for Sweden, in a professional career spanning 20 years.