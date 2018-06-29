Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Spanish striker David Villa will lead the Major League Soccer All-Stars against Italian giant Juventus in the MLS All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

The select squad from the North American league for the August 1 showdown at Atlanta includes players from a record 16 nations, including five from this year’s World Cup.

The MLS lineup, with 14 players chosen by All-Star coach Gerardo Martino of Atlanta United, includes former Juventus star Sebastian Giovinco, who led Toronto FC to last year’s MLS crown.

Juventus comes off a seventh consecutive Serie A title.

Mexico’s Jonathan dos Santos of the Los Angeles Galaxy, who helped his homeland advance past the World Cup group stage, and Peru’s Yoshimar Yotun of Orlando City, who helped set up his team’s first World Cup goal in 40 years in Russia, are among the MLS midfielders.

England striker Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Red Bulls was among two All-Star picks made by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Two US goalkeepers were selected, Brad Guzan of Atlanta and Zack Steffan of Columbus.