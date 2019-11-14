<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has mutually parted ways with MLS giants LA Galaxy after two seasons on Wednesday, November 13.

Following his short 21-month stint in Los Angeles, the outspoken Ibrahimovic thanked the club on social media, saying: “You wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan.”

“I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again,” Ibrahimovic wrote on Instagram.

“To the Galaxy fans — you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball.”

The Galaxy released a statement later and thanked Ibrahimovic for his contributions to the team and Major League Soccer.

“Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement.

“We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”