Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tabled a condition for his return to AC Milan following reports that the Serie A side are eager to have the former Inter Milan ace in their fold.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic who recently observed disengagement formalities with American Major league side LA Galaxy is demanding £860,000 per month from AC Milan even as Roma, and Napoli have reportedly joined the race to join in the race to sign him.

The former Sweden international confirmed earlier this week that his time with LA Galaxy has come to an end after two prolific years in the MLS but is yet to announce his next move.

Ibrahimovic, 38, has been linked with clubs all across Europe but a return to Italy with a Serie A club seen as the most likely destination, with former club AC Milan, Bologna, Roma, Napoli and Fiorentina all believed to be interested

But according to La Repubblica, the club successful in convincing the striker to sign for them will have to pay a staggering £860,000 per month for six months to seal the deal.

A sensational return to former club Milan, who he played for between 2010 and 2012 scoring 56 goals, seems to be the most likely option but they are believed to be trying to reduce their own wage bill to meet the Swede’s demands.

Ibrahimovic’s future is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks and the free agent will most likely join a club in the January transfer window.