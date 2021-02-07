



Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his tally to more than 500 goals in a remarkable club career after scoring twice in AC Milan’s 4-0 battering of Crotone and help his team return to the top of Serie A on Sunday

Ibrahimovic fired Milan ahead in the 30th minute with his 500th club goal and extended that tally in the second half. Ante Rebic scored two goals in less than a minute shortly after

The Swedish veteran was the star of the show, thoughy, maintaining his incredible form 22 years after making his professional debut for Swedish club Malmo in 1999.

“It means that I have scored a few goals in my career,” said the Swede who was substituted off with 15 minutes to go.

“The important thing is to continue to help the team in the best possible way. My job is to score and create situations to score.”





Ibrahimovic reached the landmark in 825 games, having played for three Serie A sides, Juventus, Inter and Milan, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Los Angeles Galaxy.

He has now scored 396 league goals, 57 in European competitions and 48 in cup games.

The former Sweden striker returned to Milan in January 2020 and has scored 27 goals in 37 appearances since.

He has scored 14 league goals in 11 games this season, two short of top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic also scored 62 times in 116 international appearances for Sweden.

Milan, meanwhile moved two points above second-placed Inter Milan, who won 2-0 at Fiorentina on Friday. The two Milan teams meet in two weeks.