<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has penned an emotional farewell message to his late brother Farid Zidane who died some day ago, the Los Blancos boss left the team’s training camp in Montreal to say the final goodbye to his sibling.

According to Marca Zidane declared that his brother had always shown him the way, he went ahead to upload a picture of himself and his late brother after the illness claimed the life of his beloved brother.

“You always showed me the way,” Zidane wrote.

“You were fair, generous and courageous.

“You loved others and others loved you so much, I was always very proud of you, forever in my heart.”

It is expected that, in the coming days, the Frenchman will return to Canada to oversee Los Merengues’ pre-season training once more.

Real Madrid pre-season training was handled by his vice David Bettoni while the Frenchman was away, Real Madrid will play their first preseason game on Sunday against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.