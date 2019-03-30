<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Zinedine Zidane has sparked transfer talk at Real Madrid by admitting that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a player that “I really like”.

Speculation regarding a switch to Spain has raged around the France international for some time.

His brother, Florentin, has previously admitted that the World Cup winner would look to head to La Liga if a move is made away from Old Trafford.

Pogba has also stated that a spell in Madrid would be “a dream for anyone”.

Zidane has now suggested that a bid from the Blancos to make that happen could be pieced together at some stage, with his fellow countryman a player he would relish the opportunity to work with.

“I really like Pogba and you know that,” Zidane said when quizzed on links to the 26-year-old.

“I know him very well, he’s a different kind of player and he can provide many things because of his skills. He knows how to attack and defend.

“However, he’s not my player. He plays for United and we have to respect that. He’s always said that he likes Madrid.”

Pogba is not the only Frenchman to be generating transfer talk with Madrid and Manchester at the centre of it.

Raphael Varane is being linked with a switch in the opposite direction to a man he tasted global glory alongside in the summer of 2018.

With United in the hunt for proven additions at centre-half, a raid on the Santiago Bernabeu has been mooted.

Gareth Bale is another on Real’s books that the Red Devils are said to have on their transfer radar.

Zidane, though, considers there to be little substance to the rumours, with there a confidence on his part that Varane will form part of his plans for 2019-20.

He added on the 25-year-old defender: “I have a positive feeling about it, he knows what he’s done and it’s normal that many clubs would like to sign him.

“I think he’s fine here, he’s the fourth captain and his progress here is not over.

“I understand transfer rumours, the press has to talk about something.

“But we have 10 games left and we have to finish the season well. I won’t talk about players who don’t belong to the club.”