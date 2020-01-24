<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid manager has welcomed back Eden Hazard to Los Blancos’ training ground following his return from an injury.

Hazard suffered an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage match and he has been out of action since then.

The Belgian forward has been out since November, but he has been pictured doing exercises with the ball at his feet at Real Madrid training ground at the Valdebebas.





Real Madrid will take a trip to José Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid on Sunday, Hazard is unlikely to make the squad as Zidane does not want to risk the attacker at the early stage of his return.

He is expected to play Real Madrid next clash against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga.