Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has urged Los Blancos hierarchy to push for a deal for Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah and the La Liga outfit is also willing to bring the Egyptian to Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports in Metro says Real Madrid is prepared to submit a huge bid for the attacker whose Anfield contract runs until 2023, is said to have a value in excess of £100 million.

Zidane is a huge fan of Salah and wants him to join forces with Karim Benzema and other targets in Real Madrid attack ahead of next season.

Real Madrid is set to pull a deal this time according to Canal+, but Salah insisted he is happy Anfield.

Real Madrid is prepared to witness a mass exodus of players this summer with a couple of new additions to the team, the likes of Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Militao are expected join the join at the end of the season with Eden Hazard’s deal is yet to be finalised.