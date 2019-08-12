<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has opened up on the situation surrounding Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and the team tactics ahead of the coming season after the defeat to AS Roma in their last pre-season friendly.

Real Madrid had an underwhelming pre-season and the team has put in an unconvincing performance in most of their friendly games having suffered a defeat against AS Roma on Sunday on a penalty shoot-out.

“We have the squad we have,” he said afterwards.

“But anything can happen in the [last] three weeks of the market.”We want to have a great season they have to be ready to play on Saturday, nothing else.

“Gareth Bale impressed in Rome but his and James Rodriguez’s future remains in doubt.

“James and Bale are members of the squad,” Zidane said. “They’re both registered, but anything can happen. “I count on them 100 per cent.

“Zidane opted for a different system in Italy and he’s insisting that the idea wasn’t to have five defenders, but three.

“We didn’t have five defenders,” he explained. “There were three with two wing-backs very high up. “The other day it went very well.

“We’ll change things because we have a lot of players who can play in a different lot of ways.”