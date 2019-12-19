<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has named five of his players that performed well, in a 0-0 draw with Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Zidane picked out Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane for praise.

Bale was something of a surprise inclusion in the first XI and Zidane was very happy with his performance, given it was only the eighth league game this season in which he has started.

The Welsh winger also saw an effort ruled out for offside in the second half.

“Everyone played well. Bale hadn’t played much and he had a great game.

“[Toni] Kroos and Fede [Valerde] in his position, Raphael [Varane], Sergio [Ramos]… everyone [played well].

“The team put in a great shift. When you play a game like that in this stadium… we deserved a bit more,” Zidane told a press conference after the game.