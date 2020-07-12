



Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed his team’s plan against Granada in their next La Liga match on Monday night at the Los Carmenes.

Zidane’s men will be up against a Granada side that is chasing a slot to play in the Europa League next season and the manager insisted that the fixture is the only thing on his mind.

“Here we are in the final week, with three matches,” he said. “Surely it’s the most difficult week because it’s the end of the season. Almost everyone is playing for something. But, we aren’t thinking about the three matches right now.





We’re putting all of our energy into tomorrow’s game. We’re not thinking about the maths of when we could win the league, as we’re just thinking about tomorrow’s match.”

Marcelo is expected to miss the rest of the season and the Brazilian but he would be available for the clash against Manchester City in the reverse fixture of their round of 16 tie next month.

He was also asked about Ferland Mendy’s season and his battle with Marcelo, but Zidane didn’t want to compare the two. “Marcelo is Marcelo and Mendy is Mendy,” he said.

Real Madrid is just a point ahead of Barcelona on the La Liga table with a game in hand against Granada.