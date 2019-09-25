<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed his annoyance ahead of the clash against Osasuna on Wednesday.

Zidane is annoyed by the numbers of injury to his team as Ferland Mendy is the latest player to sustain a muscular injury, which will impair him from playing the coming fixtures against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid.

Marcelo is currently out due to injury and many of the players have had spells out due to injury including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Luka Madrid, Alvaro Odriozola, Isco, Brahim Diaz and Toni Kroos.

“I’m going to say the same thing, it bothers me a lot because I don’t want my injured players but this is a part of football,” Zidane told reporters.

“We take good care of them and the people who work here are very good, but that is not everything and you have to accept it. I hope it’s a small thing but it can happen because the matches demand a lot from you.

“The players never rest, selection matches and after seven games that come now, the selection returns. I am annoyed by this, yes, but I am not worried about.

“Not much about the physical preparation has changed and everyone thinks of the good of the team, they are valid people and they have won a lot – I believe in the people I work with.

“We worked very hard in pre-season and we are not the only team with problems.”

Real Madrid will entertain Osasuna in the La Liga on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.