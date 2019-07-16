<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has returned to the training camp in Montreal, Canada following the death of his brother Farid Zidane.

The manager was granted a compassionate leave after the death of his sibling, his elder brother Farid died of cancer at the age of 54-years -old, Zidane left the club’s training base on Friday after learning that Farid’s condition had deteriorated significantly but his brother eventually lost the battle to cancer.

Real Madrid players and staff held a minute silence for the decease before the commencement of training despite Zidane’s absence with reports in the media stating that he got to see his brother a final time before he passed away.

Zidane had reportedly been told by Real Madrid officials to take as much time as necessary to grieve the loss but is understood to have arrived back at the team’s Ritz Carlton base on Tuesday. Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich on Sunday in the International conference Cup.