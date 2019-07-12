<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager has made it clear to Los Merengues president Florentino Perez that he needs to sign three more players before the end of the transfer window this summer.

Real Madrid has already signed Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy this summer but the Los Blancos don’t look done yet as they aim to one of Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen.

The report in Dario Gol says Zidane has made requests to the Real Madrid directors to sign with the likes of Pogba and Eriksen in the list.

Zidane wants Florentino Perez to sign one of two midfielders who will definitely be assets in the future.

The 47-year-old has already seen Barcelona snap up Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo, so this time out, he wants Real Madrid to react by signing either Ajax Amsterdam’s Donny van de Beek or Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

The Ajax star is valued €65 million, Real Madrid is reluctant to spend beyond €50 million for the midfielder that could let Los Blancos move for the Spanish U21 international Fabian Ruiz.

The young Spaniard is opening to leaving Napoli for Real Madrid if the offer comes.