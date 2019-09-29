<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed why Real Madrid drew against Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday in the La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Zidane believes that Real Madrid deserved the three points against their city rivals despite acknowledging that they didn’t create enough chance and lack creativity.

Eden Hazard had a silent night and Jan Oblak was impressive to deny Karim Benzema’s header and Toni Kroos long-range shot but Real Madrid left the Wanda Metropolitano with a draw.

“It’s not just intensity, but what’s important is our strength,” Zidane said afterwards.”We saw a strong Madrid because we didn’t concede a chance.

“We lacked in creativity but we’re happy with what we did.” Hazard is still some way from his best in Spain, but Zidane thinks he’s close to hitting form.

“He doesn’t lack much,” the Frenchman explained, “just little things.”We have to stick with him. He’s done a good job, but we haven’t had many chances.

“We have to highlight everyone’s work. We’d like him to score because it’ll release him, but there are no problems, we’re sure it’ll come.

“Sergio Ramos had already said that Madrid was annoyed to only leave with a point, which Zidane agreed with. “I agree [with Ramos],” he said. “We deserved much more but… What I have to do is to congratulate the players.

“We missed a little in attack, but we want to grow, and I have to congratulate my players.

“Gareth Bale did well again, and the Frenchman did acknowledge that he was impressed by the No.11.

“All of the players are with us and Gareth is doing very well,” he said. “Above all, he helps a lot in the defensive phase, and it shows that we’re more comfortable when we all defend.”