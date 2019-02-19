



Former Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to take over at Chelsea FC as long as the club can match his ambition in the transfer market, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the former Real Madrid boss is keen to “talk seriously” about the prospect of taking over from Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

The same article says that Zidane would want a transfer budget of around £200m to revamp his squad should he indeed take over at the west London club.

Zidane would want three main conditions met if he were indeed to take over at Chelsea FC, according to the same story.

Firstly, he would want Chelsea FC to hand Eden Hazard a bumper new contract to keep him at the west London club.

He would also want a budget of £200m to spend on new transfers, plus more of a say about the club’s signings alongside Blues director Marina Granovskaia.

Sarri’s future at Chelsea FC has been something of a source of speculation in recent weeks due to the Blues’ stuttering form.

They suffered another disappointing defeat on Monday night when they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.