Zinedine Zidane has quit as Real Madrid manager just days after becoming the first coach to win the Champions Leagues in three consecutive seasons.

Zidane, 45, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2016 and despite his European success has come under pressure for winning only one La Liga title during his two and a half years in charge.

In January this year, Zidane confirmed he signed a contract extension at Real to keep him at the club until 2020 but said “it does not mean anything”.

A month later, Zidane said: “Being a coach is extremely tiring – more so at a club like Real Madrid, When I feel there is nothing more to give, I’ll walk away”.

Gareth Bale, who scored twice in Real’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in Saturday’ Champions League final, and Cristiano Ronaldo have both cast doubts on their future at the Bernabeu since lifting the trophy.