Zinedine Zidane has told Paul Pogba his move to Real Madrid will happen this summer or never, according to The Sun.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer, with his departure also expected to spark a massive rebuild of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are struggling to earn a top-four place which will guarantee a Champions League spot, with two matches remaining.

They sitting sixth on the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s match.