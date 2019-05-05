Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 24, 2019. – Manchester City won the match 2-0. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) /
Agence France-Presse

Zinedine Zidane has told Paul Pogba his move to Real Madrid will happen this summer or never, according to The Sun.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer, with his departure also expected to spark a massive rebuild of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are struggling to earn a top-four place which will guarantee a Champions League spot, with two matches remaining.

They sitting sixth on the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s match.

