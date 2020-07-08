



Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ordered Los Blancos directors to make another move for Manchester United ace Paul Pogba this summer.

Zidane has identified the Red Devils midfielder as one of the players he needs to take Real Madrid to the next level and it is not hidden the French tactician is a huge fan of the former Juventus player and he was disappointed with Los Blancos failure to sign him last summer.





Real Madrid board has other options in mind that is quite different from what Zidane wants, The La Liga leaders are tracking Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the board feel the 17-year-old midfielder would be a perfect replacement for Casemiro in the future but Zidane want an established player that can help the team ambition of consistently winning titles every season.

Pogba is open to the deal as he wants out of Old Trafford before football was off the menu due to pandemic but his pairing with Bruno Fernandes has shown that he is capable of delivering when it matters most.

Zidane is aware of Pogba’s quality and he wants him to be the next star to line up at Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season campaign.