Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane are at odds as the club directors are losing their support for the Frenchman over the signing of Paul Pogba, according to report in AS.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and his board members prefer the Christain Eriksen than the Manchester United ace, the Dane has just a year left in his deal with Tottenham Hotspur and he would represent the cheaper option for Perez.

The board believes Eriksen is a better option to Pogba and aside from the financial aspect, Eriksen has a better character and discipline record than the French midfielder.

Perez met with Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy on Friday during the UEFA gala dinner in Madrid for a possible signing of the Dane midfielder.