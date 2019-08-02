<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zinedine Zidane is at crossed with Real Madrid directors over transfer issue, according to report.

Real Madrid board has shifted their attention to Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek instead of Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder has been Zidane’s target from the onset and he has informed Los Blancos board that Pogba is all the French tactician needed to spark up the Real Madrid aging midfield.

However, according to MARCA, Real Madrid has now turned their attention to Van de Beek following a summer of struggles in trying to lead Pogba away from Old Trafford.