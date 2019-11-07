<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has likened Karim Benzema to Cristiano Ronaldo and heap praise on Rodrygo after the youngster scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema scored twice in the 6-0 win to reach the 50-goal mark for Real Madrid in the Champions League while Rodrygo’s form was scintillating all night for the Los Blancos.

“His numbers speak for themselves,” Zidane said of his compatriot.

“Those that like football know he’s a quality player.

“He’s important for the team, for attacking… he does it very well.

“The only thing that’s changed since Cristiano Ronaldo [left for Juventus] is that Karim is more mature.

“He’s a father and well… many things have happened lately which are reflected on the pitch.”

“I’m very happy for Karim.

“It’s true that he’s overtaken a legend of this club like Alfredo di Stefano [by scoring his 50th European Cup goal].

“He’s now like Cristiano Ronaldo in the history of this club.

“He’s doing something amazing and we simply have to enjoy it and make the most of it.”

Zidane’s faith in Rodrygo Goes is paying off, with the Brazilian teenager scoring a hat-trick at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“Rodrygo is 18 years old and, each time he has the opportunity to play, he makes the most of it,” Zidane said.

“He contributes in attack and defense.

“He works a lot and he does things well.

“In every sense, we have to stay calm and not put pressure on him.

“He’s had a chance to play and he’s done well.

“He’s involved, he’s happy and his game is a joy to watch.”