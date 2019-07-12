<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has left the Los Blancos training ground camp in Montreal as he travels back to Spain for personal reasons.

Zidane’s assistant David Bettoni will manage the squad at the absence of the French tactician, it not revealed how long the head coach will be out.

“Our coach, Zinedine Zidane, is to leave the club’s pre-season base in Montreal for personal reasons. Until he returns, the team’s training sessions will be overseen by his assistant coach, David Bettoni”. according to the report in Real Madrid website.

According to sources from Spanish publication, AS, Zidane will not miss Madrid’s first International Champions Cup game in the United States. The first match will take place on Saturday, July 20th, against Bayern Munich in Houston, Texas.