Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has issued an ultimatum to Los Blancos board headed by Florentino Perez on the deal to sign Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid is gradually cooling off their interest in the deal to sign the Manchester United star due to the Premier League team-high price demand.

Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, says Zidane is demanding Pogba be signed – and the Frenchman will be left bitterly upset if a deal cannot be struck.

“If Pogba does not come, there will be trouble, for Zidane he is the most important player, after (Eden) Hazard, to be signed this season,” said Inda.

“There is a €40 million difference and they are not going to throw the house for the sale.

“You can not buy Pogba at the price of (Kylian) Mbappé, it’s crazy.”

Los Blancos is willing to go as high as €125m for Pogba, though the Red Devils are demanding closer to €160-170m.