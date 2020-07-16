



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists there are no issues between him and either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez.

The Frenchman appeared angered by the press continually asking him about his relationship with the Welshman, with whom he is reported to have a frosty relationship.

Each player has been a peripheral figure at Los Blancos this season – Bale has only scored in one La Liga game this season and has been an unused substitute for five successive games, while James has played just once since the October loss at Real Mallorca.

Indeed, Bale has been in the headlines for his actions as a substitute recently – appearing to be sleeping during the win over Alaves while mimicking to be using binoculars from the stands in this week’s triumph over Granada.





There has been widespread speculation in Real Madrid transfer news that both Bale and James are priority sales this summer in order to free-up funds to invest elsewhere in the team.

“The question about Gareth again! We are interested in the game, just like Gareth is,” Zidane told his pre-match press conference, as cited by Marca.

“You (the press) are always trying to put things between us but you will not succeed.

“You can keep asking the same thing but we are all united here: me, Bale, James (Rodriguez), everyone – all of us want the same thing.”

Madrid will clinch the league title if they beat Villarreal on Thursday, with Zidane adding: “Villarreal are a great team, it is another tough test and it will be complicated for us.”