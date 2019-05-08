<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly informed three Real Madrid players of Gareth Bale, Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos that they will all be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in this summer’s transfer window.

The 29-year-old Wale international future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks since the return of French coach two months ago with former Tottenham Hotspurs struggling for form throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

According to Marca, Zidane has personally told Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target that his future lies somewhere else and Bale will be available for transfer this summer, while the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner delivered the same news to Llorente and Ceballos.

Llorente made 20 appearances for Los Blancos last term, but injuries have harmed his 2018-19 campaign and the Spain international could now be on the move.

Ceballos, meanwhile, has struggled for minutes since Zidane returned for his second managerial spell at the Bernabeu and West Ham United have been credited with an interest.