Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been left furious with Real Madrid’s failure to sign Paul Pogba this summer.

Zidane went public with his admiration for the Manchester United midfielder at the start of the window, with expectation that the club would go all out to sign the World Cup winner.

That has not been the case though, with Real Madrid failing to meet United’s €180m valuation.

And now Catalan daily Sport have claimed that Zidane is considering his future at Santiago Bernabéu as he feels let down by president Florentino Perez.

Zidane believes that the hierarchy at Real Madrid actually never wanted to sign Pogba in the first place despite making the midfielder his number one target.