<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is planning to add just one more summer signing, after a busy summer of incomings at the Bernabeu.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Los Blancos are targeting a central midfielder and have made Paul Pogba their number one target.

Pogba looks set to leave Old Trafford, just three years after his £89million move from Juventus.

Real Madrid are also keen on the 26-year-old, who Manchester United insist is not for sale.

Should Real fail in their pursuit of of the United man, they will turn to Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek or Tanguy Ndombele.