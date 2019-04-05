Iker Casillas says Real Madrid's newly-returned coach Zinedine Zidane reminds him of Vicente del Bosque while praising him for his work in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has described Eden Hazard as a “fantastic player” and says he has been a long-term admirer of the Chelsea winger.

Hazard revealed in early February he had made a decision over his future, but the star attacker is yet to announce his plans.

The 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2020, has long been linked with a move to Madrid and Zidane has revealed he rates the Belgium international highly.

Speaking to the media ahead of Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Eibar on Saturday, Zidane said: “Hazard is a player who I have always rated, who has played in France, and I saw a lot of. He is a fantastic player.”

Hazard scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday to take his tally to 14 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

