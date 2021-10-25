Zinedine Zidane to ‘discard’ Manchester United job offer if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked

Zinedine Zidane has no interest in becoming Manchester United manager should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked, according to reports in Spain.

Cutting down United’s potential options in an already thin field, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo on Monday reported that Zidane is not ready to return to management.

Zidane is without a job, as things stand, after leaving Real Madrid for a second time at the end of last season.

Pressure on Solskjaer has intensified over the last 24 hours after United were swept aside 5-0 by bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, Mohamed Salah taking centre stage with a hat-trick after earlier goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

It’s a humiliating result that might yet have drastic repercussions for Solskjaer as United continue to be linked with approaches for Zidane and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte – who most recently guided Inter Milan to their first Scudetto in over a decade before walking out over a reportedly dispute with the club owners.

According to the Mundo Deportivo, Zidane intends to ‘recharge his batteries’ after ‘intense years’ with the Spanish giants, where he won two La Liga titles and three straight Champions Leagues between 2016 and 2018; successes spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The same publication hints that the 49-year-old would only be tempted by PSG or the France national team.

It’s a stance which tallies with comments made by Zidane’s agent Alain Migliaccio in 2018, following the player-turned-manager’s first Madrid resignation.

Speaking to Le Journal Du Dimanche, he said: “I don’t think he will manage in England. It doesn’t fit his style. I talked to him. It doesn’t really appeal to him.”