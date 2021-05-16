Speaking to Movistar after Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 1-0, Zinedine Zidane denied reports suggesting that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

“How can I tell my players that I’m leaving the club at this stage of the season? We’re playing for our lives in this league and I’m going to say I’m leaving? You can say anything you want to say. I will never say that to my players. How can I say that. At the end of the season, we will see what will happen. We can’t constantly talk about my future.”





Fernando Burgos of Onda Cero claims that Zidane has already told the Real Madrid squad that he won’t be at the club next season. Last Saturday, the day before the league match against Sevilla, Zidane reportedly told his players that he would not continue as Real Madrid manager, despite having one more season left on his contract.