Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told Marcelo that he wants him to stay at the club next season.

The Brazilian – who joined Los Blancos in 2006 at the age of 18 – has been heavily linked with Juventus after a disappointing season.

However, according to MARCA, Zidane believes his commitment to the club will be useful during a summer of transition.

Under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Marcelo lost his starting place to Sergio Reguilón but was immediately reinstated under the Frenchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be ‘obsessive’ in his efforts to bring the 30-year-old to Turin but a move now seems unlikely.

Gareth Bale, Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos, however, have been told to find new clubs.