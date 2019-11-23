<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he is “counting” on Gareth Bale after a week of controversy for the Welshman.

Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad this weekend and the Frenchman has claimed that the winger will be treated just like any other player despite being the target of a press campaign since Monday.

Bale was seen celebrating his country’s qualification for Euro 2020 with a flag that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”.

That did not go down well in the Spanish capital with Marca calling the former Tottenham man “disgraceful”.

Zidane though, has attempted to put the controversy behind him ahead of a crunch tie at Santiago Bernabéu.

“When he returned, I spoke to him just like I do with all the players,” Zidane said.

“We spoke about on-the-pitch matters, not off-the-pitch matters. He feels good and has trained normally.

“I think a lot of noise has been made around Bale’s gesture, but what we need to do is focus on football.

“I’m only looking at the sporting side of things, not what is said outside of the club. What is said outside doesn’t interest me.

“When you look at what he has done during his time here, the fans have to be with him. People who really feel Real Madrid’s colours have to be with Bale.

“I think he can be a decisive player again and I only think about that. I am counting on Bale, that’s nothing new.”